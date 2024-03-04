BSF welcomes its first woman sniper Sub-Inspector Suman Kumari

Guwahati, March 4: A sub-inspector, Suman Kumari, made history by joining the Border Security Force (BSF) as its first woman sniper. Having recently completed an intensive eight-week sniper course as the Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) in Indore, Suman etched her name as a trailblazer within the BSF ranks. Her outstanding performance during the training earned her the coveted ‘instructor grade’.

Joining the BSF in 2021, Suman was commanding a platoon in Punjab when she recognised the looming threat of sniper attacks from across the border. Fueled by a fierce determination to counter this threat head-on, Suman voluntarily opted for the sniper course and communicated her aspirations to her superiors. Inspired by her unwavering resolve, they readily approved her pursuit to become the first sniper in the BSF.

BSF is truly becoming an inclusive Force where #ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, #BSF has got the First #Mahila Sniper. pic.twitter.com/S80CUo0eKz — BSF CSWT INDORE (@BSF_CSWT) March 2, 2024



