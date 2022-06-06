84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

BSF troops gun down 'smuggler' near Indo-Bangla border

By PTI
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Kolkata, Jun 6: An alleged smuggler was shot dead by BSF troops in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during an encounter at the Indo-Bangla border, officials said.

The incident happened on Sunday, when BSF personnel observed the movement of "smugglers" in the area, they said.

"When the jawans tried to stop the smugglers, they were attacked with sharp weapons. The troopers initially tried to stop them by using non lethal weapons. Sensing danger, one of the jawans was compelled to use his personal safety weapon and shot the smuggler," a BSF statement said.

Later, the body of the "smuggler" was recovered, and he has been identified as Rohil Mandal.

His body was handed over to police, the officials added.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam college runs tea garden, helps poor students earn money by plucking leaves

Assam college runs tea garden, helps poor students earn money by...

From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week that was

From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week ...

Assam CM gave PPE kits contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Assam CM gave PPE kits' contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Next Story
Similar Posts
BSF troops gun down

Kolkata, Jun 6: An alleged smuggler was shot dead by BSF troops in West Bengal's Murshidabad district during an encounter at the Indo-Bangla border, officials said.

The incident happened on Sunday, when BSF personnel observed the movement of "smugglers" in the area, they said.

"When the jawans tried to stop the smugglers, they were attacked with sharp weapons. The troopers initially tried to stop them by using non lethal weapons. Sensing danger, one of the jawans was compelled to use his personal safety weapon and shot the smuggler," a BSF statement said.

Later, the body of the "smuggler" was recovered, and he has been identified as Rohil Mandal.

His body was handed over to police, the officials added.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam college runs tea garden, helps poor students earn money by plucking leaves

Assam college runs tea garden, helps poor students earn money by...

From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week that was

From issuing minority certificates to row over PPE kit deals, the week ...

Assam CM gave PPE kits contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Assam CM gave PPE kits' contracts to kin during Covid, alleges Sisodia

Similar Posts
X
X