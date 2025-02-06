BSF orders crackdown on 80 illegal constructions along 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border

Guwahati, Feb 6: The Border Security Force (BSF) has instructed its field commanders deployed along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh International Border (IB) to take "strong action" against illegal construction activities by Bangladeshi nationals or the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), official sources confirmed on Wednesday.

According to sources in the border management establishment, 80 instances of illegal construction were recorded along the border in 2024 alone. The North Bengal Frontier of the BSF, which oversees 932 km of the border, has reported an increase in such activities in its jurisdiction.

In a recent escalation, a group of heavily armed Bangladeshi miscreants illegally entered the Malikpur border village in Dakshin Dinajpur district on the night of February 4-5. The BSF reported that the intruders, carrying machetes, sticks, and a wire cutter, launched an attack on a BSF patrol unit.

"The miscreants entered India for smuggling and dacoity. Instead of surrendering when challenged, they aggressively attacked our troops," the BSF stated. A BSF jawan and a Bangladeshi national were injured during the confrontation, with the latter being hospitalised.

The BSF patrol fired non-lethal bullets to deter the attackers. However, the miscreants attempted to snatch a weapon from a BSF jawan, prompting him to fire in self-defense. The attackers then retreated to Bangladeshi territory.

Following these incidents, BSF commanders have been ordered to increase surveillance and take immediate action to halt illegal construction within 150 yards of the IB. Senior officers have also been directed to frequently visit forward areas and stay in border camps if necessary.

The BSF had earlier stated that illegal construction by Bangladeshi nationals was observed in Mekhliganj, Cooch Behar, within 150 yards of the border. The force emphasised that such activities were only halted after "strong opposition" from BSF troops.

Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024, the BSF has maintained an "alert" stance along the border, though it maintains that relations with the BGB remain stable.

India and Bangladesh have recently exchanged diplomatic protests over border security issues. In January, both nations summoned each other’s High Commissioners over concerns related to border fencing and alleged border killings.

Bangladesh raised concerns about BSF activities, while India clarified that all fencing work followed established protocols. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Parliament that India expects