BSF DG claims regions along Indo-Bangla border ‘normal’

Indore/ New Delhi, Feb. 11: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Monday said the situation of the regions along the Indo-Bangladesh border is “normal and fine.”

Chawdhary further highlighted that the BSF is fully prepared to prevent infiltration and smuggling.

On being asked about the use of drones by Pakistan to send narcotics and weapons across the Indian border, especially in Punjab, the BSF DG claimed that there is a ‘drastic reduction’ in incidents.

He inaugurated the 52nd Inter-Frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition of BSF in Indore.

Talking to a national newswire, Chawdhary said the BSF is alert in view of challenges related to all the Indian borders with Bangladesh and the situation there is "normal and fine".

"Our effort is to ensure that infiltration, smuggling, or neither of such activity takes place on these borders which have any impact on the country's security," the BSF DG said.

Chawdhary said the BSF is armed with state-of-the-art equipment to tackle the threats of drone technology on international borders.

Queried on the use of drones by Pakistan to send narcotics and weapons across the Indian border, especially in Punjab, the BSF DG said such incidents have come down "drastically" due to BSF's anti-drone technology.

"We have intercepted and shot down many drones coming from across the border using our strong defence technology," he said.

When asked about the Central government's target to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026, Chawdhary said the BSF is deployed in different areas of Chhattisgarh and Odisha to deal with the Naxal menace.

"It is our resolve to rid these areas of Naxalism before the stipulated deadline," he added.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural ceremony of the weapons shooting competition, Chawdhary praised BSF personnel participating in this competition for their accurate shooting aim and said the responsibility of guarding the country's borders is in safe hands.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said New Delhi will have to watch "closely and carefully" what is happening in Bangladesh, as he cautioned that the neighbouring country could be "our soft underbelly" and India might be very vulnerable if a hostile government were to come to power there.

During an interaction hosted at the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in New Delhi on the occasion of a book launch, he also said, "We, as a friendly neighbour, should signal at all levels that our commitment is to the well-being of the people of Bangladesh" rather than conveying "the impression that we are more concerned about either a particular political party or a particular community".

Currently, an interim government led by Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus is in place in Bangladesh, which witnessed massive student-led protests last year leading to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

- With inputs from news agencies