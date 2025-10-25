BSF deploys indigenous hounds along India-Bangladesh border to fight infiltration

New Delhi, Oct 25: The Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed at least two dozen dogs of indigenous breeds, Rampur hound and Mudhol hound, along the India-Bangladesh border to assist the border guarding personnel in the fight against infiltration and drugs.

“We have deployed Rampur hounds and Mudhol hounds along the India-Bangladesh border to assist our personnel in their fight against infiltration and drugs detection,” BSF director general Daljit Singh Choudhary told The Assam Tribune here on Friday.

He informed that these two indigenous breeds have also been deployed along the India-Pakistan border as well as in Naxal-affected areas.

“Over 150 Rampur hounds and Mudhol hounds have been deployed across multiple operational theatres, including the western and eastern borders and in anti-Naxalite operations, where they have delivered good results. Their commendable performance has validated the decision to integrate Indian breeds into critical security and operational roles,” said Choudhary.

Known for their agility, endurance, adaptability, and resilience, these breeds are well-suited to India’s diverse geo-climatic conditions. Their natural disease resistance, hardiness, and low maintenance needs make them particularly effective in demanding field environments.

The Rampur hound originated in the princely state of Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

It was historically bred by the nawabs for hunting jackals and large game. The breed is known for its speed, stamina, and fearlessness.

The Mudhol hound, native to the Deccan Plateau, is traditionally associated with guarding and hunting. Local accounts link similar hounds to the Maratha forces, valued for their alertness and loyalty. The breed was later revived and refined by Raja Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol, who introduced it to the British as the ‘Caravan hound’.

These indigenous dog breeds will demonstrate their skills during the forthcoming Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 in Gujarat. These breeds have made significant contributions as force multipliers during BSF operations, embodying the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Recently, at the All India Police Dog Competition, Mudhol hound Riya won the first place and will lead the dog squad in this year’s parade.





