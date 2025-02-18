BSF-BGB bilateral talks in Delhi today; focus on border security, fencing

Guwahati, Feb 18: A high-level delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrived in New Delhi on Monday to participate in the 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference with their Indian counterpart, the Border Security Force (BSF). The talks, scheduled for Tuesday, will focus on critical border-related issues, including the construction of fencing, attacks on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants, and trans-border crimes.

The Bangladeshi delegation, led by BGB Director General Maj General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, will remain in India until February 20. The Indian side is being represented by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary. The bilateral conference is taking place at the BSF headquarters on Lodhi Road in the national capital.

This meeting marks the first top-level engagement between the two border-guarding forces since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year. Apart from the scheduled discussions, the Bangladeshi officials may also meet senior authorities from the Union Home Ministry.

According to an official statement from the BSF, the conference aims to enhance coordination between the two forces to ensure better border management.

Discussions will cover key concerns such as preventing attacks on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by miscreants from across the border, addressing transborder crimes, constructing a single-row fence along the Indo-Bangladesh border, and strengthening border infrastructure.

Additionally, both sides will deliberate on joint efforts for the effective implementation of a coordinated border management plan.

Another critical issue on the agenda is the crackdown on Indian insurgent groups operating from Bangladesh. The BSF has consistently sought cooperation from BGB in tackling insurgents using Bangladeshi territory for unlawful activities.

The last edition of the biannual Border Coordination Conference was held in Dhaka in March last year. These high-level engagements between the BSF and BGB play a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability along the 4,096-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border, which is often fraught with security concerns.