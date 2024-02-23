86 years of service to the nation
British Paints Hosts Spectacular "Musical Star Night 2.0" Event in Jaipur

British Paints, a leading name in the paint industry, recently hosted the highly anticipated "Musical Star Night 2.0" event at the prestigious Taj Amer in Jaipur, Rajasthan from February 10th to 12th. The city witnessed a dazzling array of performances by top celebrities, exclusive city tours, and recognition of outstanding dealer partners.

"Musical Star Night 2.0" was an unforgettable extravaganza where British Paints celebrated the launch of its Glamour Mystique Anti Stain Interior Emulsion remarkably with its top dealer partners. The event brought together a constellation of stars and paint dealers, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.


The evening kicked off with electrifying performances by renowned artists, setting the stage for an evening filled with glamour and entertainment. The audience was enthralled by the soulful melodies of Neha Kakkar, while Shamita Shetty mesmerized everyone with her graceful dance moves. Comedy took centre stage with hilarious performances by Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur, leaving the audience in splits. Sonali Raut captivated hearts with her charm, and Khushboo Grewal's energetic performance had everyone on their feet.

Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, President, of British Paints expressed his excitement about the event, saying “This event is a platform to celebrate the launch of our products and to be together with our dealer partners and their families for unforgettable memories, which ultimately helps our bonding with dealer partners. Here we had 400-plus dealer partners with whom we shared moments of joy together and here also unveiled our future launches and plans. Looking at encouraging response from our dealer partners –we would keep doing such events in future too “

In addition to the star-studded performances, the event also included an exclusive city tour for the esteemed dealer partners. Participants had the opportunity to explore the vibrant culture, rich heritage, and architectural marvels of Jaipur, further enhancing their experience.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of top-performing dealers for their outstanding contributions to the launch of Glamour Mystique Anti Stain Interior Emulsion. Throughout the evening's festivities, participants were enveloped in an atmosphere teeming with collaboration and mutual admiration. Beyond the captivating performances and engaging activities, the gathering served as a nexus for forging meaningful connections and nurturing relationships.

