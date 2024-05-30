Brij Bhushan Singh’s son’s convoy hits motorcycle; 2 dead

Guwahati, May 30: A tragic incident claimed the lives of two individuals died after a convoy of Karan Bhushan Singh, BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat and son of six-time MP and former wrestling boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, hit a bike in which the victims were travelling on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda where the SUV, bearing the registration number UP32 HW 1800, with ‘police escort’ written on the rear windscreen, hit the two-wheeler. The car is reportedly registered in the name of Nandini Nagar educational institute run by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s family.

The deceased have been identified as Rehan (17) and Shahzad (24).

Following the accident, mother of Rehan lodged a complaint informing that her son and nephew went out on a bike to buy medicines around 9 am when a speeding SUV coming from the opposite side hit the two-wheeler killing both of them on the spot.

It is learned that a 60-year-old woman also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the driver of the SUV, Luvkush Srivastava and seized the vehicle, however, there is yet no confirmation whether Karan Bhushan Singh was travelling with the cavalcade at the time of the incident.

Furthermore, the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.