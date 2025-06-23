Breaking stereotypes: How India’s women are owning every space

“There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.” These empowering words by former US First Lady Michelle Obama resonate deeply with the evolving spirit of today’s working women, who are boldly stepping into spaces once shrouded in taboo, patriarchy, and tradition.

Today’s women are no longer confined by societal expectations or traditional roles — they are breaking barriers and rewriting narratives in domains long dominated by men.

Whether excelling in physically demanding sports, serving the country in uniformed forces, operating heavy machinery in manufacturing units, navigating roads as delivery agents and conductors, or taking on leadership roles in administration, women are proving their mettle with resilience and determination.

This progress is also reflected in data. According to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), 1.9 million new formal sector jobs were added in April 2025 — with a significant share going to women.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), women’s participation has reached 59% nationally, indicating their growing presence even in manual and rural sectors.

Meanwhile, women now own over 39% of all bank accounts in India. The number of Demat accounts held by women has nearly quadrupled since 2021, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation — a clear signal of increasing financial autonomy.

“When I first started, there were remarks like, ‘You’re a girl, why are you doing taekwondo?’ They assumed I wouldn’t be aggressive enough to keep up,” says Liza Rehman, a taekwondo player from Guwahati.

“But every time I stepped on the mat, I proved that strength, skill, and spirit have no gender. Over the years, I’ve won two district golds, a state bronze, represented Assam at the Khelo India Women’s League, and won silver at an international championship in Thailand. One of my proudest moments was wearing my state’s name on my back at the nationals,” she adds.

Shusmita Sarkar, a fuel station attendant in Guwahati, shares a similar sense of pride, “I’m always eager to come to work because staying at home feels monotonous. Being here keeps me active and engaged. I enjoy the company of my co-workers — we talk, we laugh. This job gives me a sense of purpose and belonging.”

Roma Talukdar, a security guard in Guwahati, adds, “My family has been very supportive. The society I live in has been encouraging — at least on the surface. I can’t be sure what they truly think, but I feel fulfilled knowing that I’m working hard and taking care of my own needs.”

For Mrinalini Deka, an NCC cadet from Guwahati, NCC taught her discipline, leadership, and how to stay calm under pressure. “Though there were days I felt exhausted, completing the tasks gave me a sense of achievement. People still think NCC is too rough for girls, but I’ve seen girls perform even better than boys. It’s just about giving them the chance, she says.

Challenges remain

Yet, these victories do not come without resistance. Across India, the rise in female labour force participation has been slow and uneven. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the female labour participation rate stood at approximately 37% in 2023–24, a notable rise from the 17.5% low in 2018. However, the figure still lags behind the global average, underlining persistent challenges — from access to safety and opportunity.

These challenges are layered - lack of workplace infrastructure, inadequate sanitation facilities, social bias, limited access to education and training, rigid societal norms, and poor resource distribution.

Padma Kurmi, a traffic police inspector in Guwahati, highlights the hardships faced on duty, “My duty doesn’t pause for the weather — be it the burning heat, heavy rain, or a storm, I have to be out on the road. There’s no shade, no place to rest. If an order comes to move to another location, we comply without delay. This uniform carries responsibility, not comfort.”

Discomfort is often overlooked. Uniformed women professionals rarely receive the same consideration for physical strain — sweat-soaked uniforms, parched throats, hours of standing — yet continue to prove themselves each day.

Anjali Borah, a sub-inspector in Guwahati, echoes this sentiment, adding that there’s still a lot that needs to change in how society views women in uniform.

“People often think, ‘She’s a woman, can she really handle this?’ But this uniform doesn’t recognise gender. We perform every task our male colleagues do — night duties, patrolling, critical interventions. To those who doubt us, I don’t offer verbal explanations. I let my work speak,” she says.

From stadiums to petrol pumps, parade grounds to police beats, Indian women are not just participating — they are transforming workplaces once reluctant to accept them.

The road ahead still demands stronger infrastructure, inclusive policies, and a fundamental shift in social mindset. But one thing is certain: women are no longer waiting for permission to belong.

As boxing legend Mary Kom once said, “People used to say that boxing is for men and not for women. I thought I would show them someday. I promised myself — and proved myself.”

Today, thousands of women across India are doing just that — proving every single day that their place is wherever they choose to stand.









Eshani Borthakur