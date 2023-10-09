BREAKING: ECI announces dates for Assembly Elections in 5 states

Guwahati, Oct 9: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially declared the schedules for Assembly elections in five Indian states.

Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram are slated to cast their votes on November 7, 2023, while Chhattisgarh will have two rounds of voting, scheduled for November 7 and November 17, 2023.

Rajasthan will hold its elections on November 23, 2023, and Telangana will follow on November 30, 2023.

At present, the political landscape in these states is diverse. Madhya Pradesh is under the governance of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajasthan is being administered by the Congress party, Chhattisgarh is also under Congress rule, Telangana is governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Mizoram is led by the Mizo National Front, which is an ally of the BJP.

In a recent development, on October 5, the Election Commission conducted a crucial meeting to finalize strategies aimed at ensuring the smooth and efficient conduct of the upcoming elections.

Their primary objective is to enforce the model code of conduct rigorously and to prevent any disruptions caused by monetary influence or the misuse of power.

The Election Commission has already assessed the election preparedness in Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. Their visit to Telangana is scheduled to conclude on Thursday.