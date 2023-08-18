Bomb threat on Pune-bound Vistara flight at Delhi airport

Guwahati, August 18: An alert about a bomb on a Vistara flight from Delhi to Pune was received by the GMR call centre on Friday, reported news agency ANI.

The incident caused a temporary disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The flight, which was scheduled to take off from Delhi airport this morning was taken in isolation for proper inspection by security agencies and no suspicious item, was found on board.

The passengers are currently in the terminal building and they were served refreshments, the official said. As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the plane cannot be scheduled until the security agencies give clearance and go ahead with the flight.

The flight will leave for the destination (Pune) as soon as the final clearance is received from the security agencies, said the report.

“We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on 18 August 2023 is delayed due to mandatory security checks. We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same. In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us," a spokesperson for Vistara said in a statement.