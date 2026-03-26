Bomb threat email causes panic at Muzaffarpur civil court; probe underway

Patna, March 26: A tense situation prevailed on Thursday at the Muzaffarpur Civil Court complex after a bomb threat email triggered panic among lawyers, staff, and visitors.

According to officials, a suspicious email was sent to the District Judge’s official ID around 11.30 a.m., claiming that an explosive device had been planted within the court premises. Following this, the administration immediately swung into action, tightening security and evacuating the entire complex as a precaution.

Police and administrative teams quickly reached the spot, set up a security zone, and ensured that everyone was safely moved out of the premises. Judicial proceedings were suspended for the first half of the day amid the security alert.

Advocate Rajesh Kumar said that information regarding the suspension of court work was circulated through WhatsApp groups. Many lawyers found their offices locked, with clear instructions issued to vacate the campus.

Another advocate, Sanjay Prasad, expressed concern over the incident, noting that such threats have been occurring frequently in Bihar, raising serious questions about security.

Authorities are treating the matter with utmost seriousness, and a further probe is underway to verify the authenticity of the threat and trace its source.

Teams from the bomb disposal squad and dog squad have reached the court complex and are conducting an intensive search operation. Every corner of the premises is being thoroughly checked for any suspicious or unattended objects.

“As of now, no suspicious object has been found, but all aspects are being closely monitored,” the DSP said. He urged people not to believe in rumours and to cooperate with authorities until the security checks are completed.

Officials also highlighted that in recent months, several courts across Bihar have received similar bomb threats, often triggering panic and disruption of judicial work.

Security agencies remain on high alert, taking each threat seriously to ensure public safety and maintain order within court premises.

--IANS