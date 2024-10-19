Bomb threat diverts Vistara flight to Frankfurt

New Delhi, Oct 19: A Vistara flight bound for London from Delhi, was diverted to Frankfurt after a bomb threat. It has landed safely at Frankfurt Airport, the airline said on Saturday. Mandatory security checks were being carried out. Once these checks are completed, the flight will continue its journey to London.

"Flight UK17 from Delhi to London (DEL-LHR) has been diverted to Frankfurt (FRA) and is expected to arrive in Frankfurt at 2110 hours LT (Local Time). Please stay tuned for further updates," the airline said in a post on the social media platform, X. The airline's spokesperson stated that Vistara flight UK17, operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024, received a security threat via social media. Following established protocols, the relevant authorities were notified, and the flight was diverted to Frankfurt as a precautionary measure.

"In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt," the spokesperson said. An informed official confirmed that the threat involved a bomb scare.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air reported that its flight QP 1366, scheduled from Bengaluru to Mumbai on Friday, received a security alert just before takeoff. In compliance with safety protocols, all passengers were deplaned while local authorities conducted necessary procedures. The airline, in a post on X, apologised for the inconvenience caused.



Recently, almost 40 flights operated by Indian airlines have been subjected to bomb threats, all of which were later determined to be frauds. In response, the Civil Aviation Ministry is considering stricter regulations, including placing individuals responsible for hoax bomb threats on a no fly list.