Boat carrying 29 people capsizes in Gujarat; 14 killed

Guwahati, Jan 19: A tragedy struck Vadodara in Gujarat after a boat carrying 29 individuals capsized in Harni Lake, killing twelve students and two teachers in the unfortunate incident.

According to reports, the ill-fated boat, intended for 14 passengers, was dangerously overloaded, carrying almost double that number. Following this incident, concerns have been raised regarding the absence of crucial safety equipment such as life jackets and the apparent lack of designated personnel for rescue operations.



This tragic incident has sparked questions about the overall preparedness and adherence to safety regulations at the widely frequented recreational spot.



Renowned social activist Atul Gamechi voiced his indignation over the tragic incident, pointing out multiple safety lapses. His outrage underscores the need for a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the event and a re-evaluation of safety measures to prevent such devastating occurrences in the future.



“This is a very sad incident for the city of Vadodara. The boat had a capacity of 14 people; however, 27 people were made to sit in it. Ideally, there should have been two rescuers in the boat, but they were not present. Also, no life jackets were provided. There are no CCTV cameras here. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation and the contractor are involved in corruption,” Gamechi said, calling for accountability.



The Gujarat government has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident, instructing the Vadodara district collector to furnish a detailed inquiry report within 10 days. The probe is focused on uncovering the reasons and circumstances behind the tragedy, evaluating potential negligence and proposing preventive measures to avert similar incidents in the future.



A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed, invoking sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the tragic incident.



Two individuals have already been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the case. Legal actions are being taken to address the accountability and implications of the unfortunate events surrounding the boat capsize.



Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, informed reporters that dedicated teams have been assembled to apprehend any additional individuals accountable for the incident. A thorough investigation is actively in progress to unravel the circumstances that contributed to the tragic boat capsize. The state is committed to holding those responsible accountable for their actions.



In a message on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Distressed by the loss of lives to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon.”



“The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000,” the PM further said.

