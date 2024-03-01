Blast in Bengaluru cafe, five injured

Bengaluru, March 1: At least five people were injured in a blast at a cafe in Bengaluru's Indiranagar locality on Friday.

According to police, the explosion occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe, and among the five persons, three sustained serious injuries.

Sources said the authorities have ruled out the explosion due to LPG cylinder blast, as initially suspected.

The police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) sleuths have sealed the area.

The sources said the police have recovered a bag with batteries from the spot, adding that the police have recovered the ID card of a woman bank officer who has also suffered injuries.

The explosion took place at around 1.15 p.m. when a large number of people had gathered at the hotel for lunch.

More details are awaited.