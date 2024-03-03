BJP unveils 2024 Lok Sabha candidate list: PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

Guwahati, March 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

During a media briefing, BJP leader Vinod Tawde disclosed the names of 195 individuals slated to participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The notable inclusion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the first list is a highlight, as he will seek re-election to Lok Sabha from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, a seat he has held since 2014.

Among the 195 candidates, the BJP's selection encompasses two former chief ministers and the Lok Sabha Speaker. A significant number, totaling 34, of Union Ministers and Ministers of States are set to re-enter the electoral fray in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A noteworthy development in the list was the unexpected selection of candidates for seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Manoj Tiwari, the lone BJP MP from Delhi, secured a party ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, the decision left other current Parliamentarians, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Singh Verma, and others, without party tickets.