BJP slams Siddaramaiah govt over Rs 37,000 cr dues

Bengaluru, Feb 16: The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led state government, alleging that pending dues of Rs 37,000 crore have pushed local contractors, lacking the backing of big companies, to the brink of financial ruin.

Slamming the ruling Congress, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said in Bengaluru, “The silence of the government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pushed Karnataka’s contractors to the brink. When lakhs of workers and thousands of small and medium contractors are waiting for their hard-earned dues, the government chooses apathy over accountability. The pending payments of Rs 37,000 crore are not a minor administrative lapse; it is a fiscal collapse.”

Asserting that the affected parties are not large-scale rich companies, the BJP leader said the group comprises local contractors, engineers, suppliers, and daily wage workers who executed government projects in good faith.

“Many have mortgaged homes, pledged family gold, and borrowed at high interest rates to complete public projects. Today, instead of clearing dues, this government is forcing them to protest on the streets,” Ashoka said.

“What kind of governance is this? A government that finds funds for publicity, appeasement and political management, but claims helplessness when it comes to paying those who built our roads, schools, hospitals and public infrastructure. This is more than just financial mismanagement; this is betrayal,” he charged.

If the Congress-led government in Karnataka cannot honour its commitments, it has no moral right to govern, he said.

Delayed payments mean stalled projects, job losses and economic slowdown across the state. The ripple effect of this irresponsibility will hurt Karnataka’s growth and credibility, the Karnataka LoP said.

“The Chief Minister must immediately break his silence, release the pending Rs 37,000 crore, and restore confidence among contractors and workers. Governance is not about speeches and slogans; it is about responsibility. Karnataka deserves accountability, not excuses,” Ashoka appealed.

Contractors have vowed to launch a stir over the pending dues and warned that their family members would join the protests to force the government to act.

Commenting on recent statements against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh by state Minister Priyank Kharge, Ashoka said, “Minister Priyank Kharge appears to be under the illusion that by verbally abusing and continuously criticising the RSS, he can please the party high command, secure a position, or gain more power. He seems to have made this a daily habit.”

“For four decades, enjoying power due to the blessings of the people of Kalyana Karnataka, and putting up a permanent ‘come tomorrow’ board when it comes to development, those who have betrayed the trust of the people will not remain for long. The day is not far when such forces will be driven away. Insulting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is like spitting at the sky -- it ultimately falls back on oneself,” Ashoka said.

--IANS