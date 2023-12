Guwahati, Dec 11: The speculation over the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has finally come to an end as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the new contender on Monday.

The BJP legislative meet announced Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister of the state.

BJP registered a historic victory in Madhya Pradesh by winning in 163 out of 230 assembly constituencies in the state assembly elections held on November 17.