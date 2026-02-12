BJP MP seeks cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s LS membership; Congress hits back

New Delhi, Feb 12: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, on Thursday, said he has given notice to initiate a “substantive motion” against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, demanding that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and that he be debarred from contesting elections for life.

Speaking to a national news agency in the Parliament House complex, Dubey alleged that Gandhi visits foreign countries and “colludes” with anti-India elements, naming the Soros Foundation, USAID and the Ford Foundation in his notice.

A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative House, drafted to express a decision or opinion.

“No privilege motion notice. I have given a substantive motion notice wherein I have mentioned how he visits Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia with Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID, and colludes with anti-India forces,” Dubey alleged.

The BJP MP said Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership should be cancelled and that he should be barred from contesting elections for life.

Responding to Dubey’s move, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party was not concerned about such motions. “We are not bothered about any motions and if you want to hang us, we are ready for that also,” Venugopal said on Thursday.

He also criticised the government over certain remarks made by Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Budget that were expunged from the records on Wednesday.

Venugopal said the Congress had been questioned about taking an “extreme position” by submitting a notice for the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker. “The answer to that is we have not been getting justice from the Chair,” he said.

Asked about the ruling party’s actions against Gandhi’s remarks in the House, Venugopal said, “Which privilege has Rahul Gandhi broken? They removed his membership last time.”

“What happened afterwards was that people ensured his victory with more votes compared to that of Modi ji. We are not bothered about any motions. If you want to hang us, we are ready for that also. We will continue to tell the truth in Parliament,” he added.

On Gandhi’s remarks being expunged, Venugopal alleged that the government is pressuring the Chair not to allow opposition members to speak.

Earlier on February 10, Oppsoition parties had submitted a notice seeking the removal of Om Birla from the office of Speaker of the Lok Sabha, accusing him of conducting House proceedings in a “blatantly partisan manner” and abusing the constitutional position entrusted to him.

According to reports, the notice has been signed by around 120 opposition MPs from parties such as the Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Left parties and the RJD. The MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (SP) have also endorsed the move.

PTI