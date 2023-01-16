BJP MLAs enter Delhi assembly with oxygen cylinders, House adjourned briefly

New Delhi, Jan 16: The three-day session of the Delhi assembly began on Monday with BJP MLAs carrying oxygen cylinders inside the House to protest against alleged inaction of the AAP government to prevent air pollution.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked the BJP members to take the cylinders away and questioned how they brought them into the House despite security.

Taking cognisance of the "lapse" he summoned security personnel to his chamber over the issue.

The Delhi assembly was, however, adjourned for 10 minutes following a war of words between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP members over alleged interference of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in the working of the city government.

AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj had initiated a discussion on calling attention motion on ''Illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers".