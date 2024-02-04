BJP MLA opens fire at Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra, arrested

Guwahati, Feb 4: In a terrifying incident, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar.



According to reports, the two politicians and their supporters gathered at the police station to file a complaint over a long-standing land dispute.



During the incident, Mahesh Gaikwad and one more Shiv Sena supporter sustained severe injuries.



The whole incident was captured in CCTV footage, where the BJP MLA was seen shooting at the Shiv Sena leader.



Following the incident, Ganpat Gaikwad was arrested and taken into police custody and the injured were admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

