BJP MLA awarded 25 years jail term for raping minor in UP

Guwahati, Dec 16: After almost a decade, justice was served to a minor rape victim after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Ramdular Gond was awarded 25 years jail term on Friday.

According to reports, Gond was booked for sexually assaulting a minor when she went to a field in Myorpur village in November 2014 (he was not an MLA at the time of the incident).

Initially, the trial of the case was heard in a POCSO court, however, later it was transferred to the MP-MLA court when the accused was elected as a legislator.

On December 13, the MP-MLA court of additional district judge (I) Ahsanullah Khan found Gond guilty under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and some sections of the POCSO Act. He was eventually awarded 25 years of jail term, including 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday.

The court further imposed a Rs. 10 lakh fine on the MLA to give to the victim as compensation and for rehabilitation.