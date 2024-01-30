BJP minister inclined to contest in Lok Sabha polls from Shillong

Shillong, Jan 30: The cabinet minister in Conrad Sangma-led government in Meghalaya and BJP leader Alexander Laloo Hek asserted that if the party insists, he is ready to fight upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Shillong parliamentary seat.

BJP is in a coalition government with Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya. Although the NPP has already declared its candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, the state education minister Ampareen Lyngdoh will fight elections from there on an NPP ticket.

Meanwhile, Hek told reporters on Monday evening: “I am not saying that I am the only candidate from the Shillong parliamentary seat, but if the party insists on fighting, I won't say no this time."

He said that numerous candidates are vying for the Shillong parliamentary seat to get a BJP ticket. Lawyer Fenela Lyngdoh Nonglait and former BJP state president Ernest Mawrie demanded a party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha election.

Hek asserted that the Central leadership would make the final decision on the matter.

However, the BJP minister stated that he does not know anything about the people requesting tickets from Tura constituency.

Hek meanwhile, flatly refuted reports that there was discord among party members.

“I have not heard about any dissent in the party. Everyone in the party is working for the welfare of the people and the state under the leadership of the new state president” he claimed.