BJP leader killed, tourist couple injured in separate terrorist attacks in J&K
Guwahati, May 19: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for Baramulla parliamentary constituency, a tragic incident unfolded in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where a former Sarpanch was killed and a tourist couple from Rajasthan was injured in separate terrorist attacks in Shopian and Anantnag on Saturday night.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that terrorists fired upon a couple from Rajasthan injuring Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse Tabres, at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention. Following the incident, the area was cordoned off.
Within half an hour of the attack, former Sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh, who was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was fatally shot by the terrorist at Hirpora in Shopian at around 10.30 pm.
It may be mentioned that the polling for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for May 20.