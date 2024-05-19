BJP leader killed, tourist couple injured in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

Guwahati, May 19: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for Baramulla parliamentary constituency, a tragic incident unfolded in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where a former Sarpanch was killed and a tourist couple from Rajasthan was injured in separate terrorist attacks in Shopian and Anantnag on Saturday night.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that terrorists fired upon a couple from Rajasthan injuring Farha, a resident of Jaipur, and her spouse Tabres, at Yannar in Anantnag. The injured were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention. Following the incident, the area was cordoned off.

#Terrorist fired upon and injured a lady Farha R/O Jaipur and spouse Tabrez at Yannar, #Anantnag. Injured evacuated to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 18, 2024

Within half an hour of the attack, former Sarpanch Aijaz Sheikh, who was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was fatally shot by the terrorist at Hirpora in Shopian at around 10.30 pm.

#Terrorist fired upon a person Aijaz Ahmad at Heerpora, #Shopian. Injured evacuated. Area cordoned off. Further details to follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 18, 2024

It may be mentioned that the polling for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled for May 20.

