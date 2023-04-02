BJP launches 'Congress files' to target grand-old party over corruption

New Delhi, April 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hit out at the Congress by releasing the first episode of 'Congress Files', a video series alleging corruption during grand-old party's 70-year-rule.

The three minute video featured former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who led both the tenures of the UPA and former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

In the video, the BJP alleged that the Congress has looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 of the public's hard-earned money.

The BJP said that with Rs 48 trillion 20 billion 69 crore, many works could have been done - from security to the development of the country.

"Using this amount, 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale jets, and 1,000 Mangal Missions could have been made or purchased. But the country had to bear the cost of Congress' corruption, and it lagged behind in the race of progress," the video message added.

"During UPA's tenure from 2004-2014, many scams happened... Coal scam of Rs 1.86 lakh crore, 2G Spectrum scam of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, MGNREGA scam of Rs 10 lakh crore, Commonwealth scam of Rs 70,000 crore, Rs 362 crore bribe in the helicopter deal with Italy, Rs 12 crore bribe for the chairman of railway board," the BJP said in the video message.

At the end of the video message, the BJP stated, "This is only the jhanki (trailer) of Congress' corruption, the movie is still not over."