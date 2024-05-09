BJP holds Congress responsible for decline in Hindu population

New Delhi, May 9: The BJP on Thursday held Congress responsible for the 7.82 percent decline in the Hindu population from 1950 to 2015.

Sharing a news clip about a shrink in Hindu population, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X, "Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8 percent between 1950 and 2015. Muslim population grew at 43 percent."

"This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus," he said.

According to a study published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), from 1950 to 2015, the Hindu population declined by 7.8 percent while the Muslim population grew at 43 percent.

According to 1951 census, the population of Hindus in India was 84.68 percent which declined to 78.06 percent in 2015 while Muslim population increased to 14.09 percent from from 9.84 percent.