BJP dismisses Sisodia's claim of receiving offer to join party

By IANS

Shimla, Aug 22: A day after senior Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap on Monday claimed many other Congress leaders are feeling "suffocated" in the party and will soon follow suit.

In a statement issued here, Kashyap said, "It is clear that Anand Sharma has taken this step due the insult he had faced in the Congress party."

Many Congress leaders are feeling suffocated in the party and are either leaving the party or resigning from important posts, he claimed.

The state BJP president and Shimla MP also claimed many more leaders in the Congress would follow in the footsteps of Anand Sharma soon.

Sharma on Sunday resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no choice after the "continuing exclusion and insults".

Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is learnt to have said he was not consulted on the planning for the assembly elections and cited several examples where he was not invited for discussions.

Kashyap said, "It is not only Anand Sharma, but leader of opposition in Himachal Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri and MLA Satpal Raizada have also opposed their Congress party openly."

Agnihotri, in a statement, questioned the process of allocation of MLA tickets by his party and alleged influence of money in it.

IANS


India's first observatory to monitor space activity to come up in Uttarakhand
22 Aug 2022 11:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 22: India's first commercial space situational awareness observatory, to track...

India hands over 21,000 tonnes of urea to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
22 Aug 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Colombo, Aug 22: India on Monday handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertiliser to Sri Lanka under a...

BJP offered me CM's post if I break AAP: Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia
2022-08-22T15:28:40+05:30

Ahmedabad, Aug 22: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed the BJP offered...

SC agrees to list plea seeking review of PMLA judgment
22 Aug 2022 6:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list a plea seeking review of its order...

India adds 9,531 Covid cases
2022-08-22T10:44:58+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 22: India on Monday logged 9,531 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally...

Ex-IPS officer Rahul Sharma summoned by Guj Police in forgery, conspiracy case
21 Aug 2022 6:38 AM GMT

Ahmedabad, Aug 21: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing a case registered against...

Karnataka's Mudhol Hound dogs may be roped into service by SPG
2022-08-21T14:20:57+05:30

Bengaluru, Aug 21: The elite Special Protection Group has selected the majestic Mudhol Hound, an...

To ensure uniform implementation, Centre to rename National Food Security Act
21 Aug 2022 5:26 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 21: Aiming to maintain uniformity in the quantity of food grains and the price...

India logs 11,539 Covid cases
2022-08-21T10:47:38+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 21: India on Sunday recorded 11,539 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its...

TN amends Motor Vehicles Act, staring at women now an offence
20 Aug 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Chennai, Aug 20: Tamil Nadu's amended Motor Vehicles Act has now given a provision which could lead...

Scotland museum signs deal to return 7 ancient artefacts to India
20 Aug 2022 9:14 AM GMT

London, Aug 20: Seven artefacts, including a stone door jamb stolen from a Hindu temple in Uttar...

J&K: Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumes after being suspended overnight amid rains
20 Aug 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 20: The yatra to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and...

ONGC, IRCTC among 21 PSEs running without full-time heads
20 Aug 2022 5:55 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 19: As many as 21 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) including Maharatna...

India's first observatory to monitor space activity to come up in Uttarakhand
22 Aug 2022 11:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 22: India's first commercial space situational awareness observatory, to track...

India hands over 21,000 tonnes of urea to crisis-hit Sri Lanka
22 Aug 2022 10:06 AM GMT

Colombo, Aug 22: India on Monday handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertiliser to Sri Lanka under a...

BJP offered me CM's post if I break AAP: Delhi DyCM Manish Sisodia
2022-08-22T15:28:40+05:30

Ahmedabad, Aug 22: Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed the BJP offered...

SC agrees to list plea seeking review of PMLA judgment
22 Aug 2022 6:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list a plea seeking review of its order...

India adds 9,531 Covid cases
2022-08-22T10:44:58+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 22: India on Monday logged 9,531 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally...

Ex-IPS officer Rahul Sharma summoned by Guj Police in forgery, conspiracy case
21 Aug 2022 6:38 AM GMT

Ahmedabad, Aug 21: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing a case registered against...

Karnataka's Mudhol Hound dogs may be roped into service by SPG
2022-08-21T14:20:57+05:30

Bengaluru, Aug 21: The elite Special Protection Group has selected the majestic Mudhol Hound, an...

To ensure uniform implementation, Centre to rename National Food Security Act
21 Aug 2022 5:26 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 21: Aiming to maintain uniformity in the quantity of food grains and the price...

India logs 11,539 Covid cases
2022-08-21T10:47:38+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 21: India on Sunday recorded 11,539 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its...

TN amends Motor Vehicles Act, staring at women now an offence
20 Aug 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Chennai, Aug 20: Tamil Nadu's amended Motor Vehicles Act has now given a provision which could lead...

Scotland museum signs deal to return 7 ancient artefacts to India
20 Aug 2022 9:14 AM GMT

London, Aug 20: Seven artefacts, including a stone door jamb stolen from a Hindu temple in Uttar...

J&K: Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumes after being suspended overnight amid rains
20 Aug 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 20: The yatra to the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and...

ONGC, IRCTC among 21 PSEs running without full-time heads
20 Aug 2022 5:55 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 19: As many as 21 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) including Maharatna...

