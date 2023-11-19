BJP, Congress unites for the first time | Know why

Guwahati, Nov 19: This might be the very first time it happened in years that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) have united and the reason behind it is none other the craze among the Indians for the final showdown of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Australia.

As India take on Australia in today’s final match of the world cup campaign, BJP and Congress have forego their political differences and extended their support for team India.

Ahead of the final match, BJP posted on X, “Come on Team India! We believe in you!”. While retweeting the post, Congress wrote, “True that! JEETEGA INDIA.”

Once again cricket has brought all the patriots from different backgrounds and mindsets under the same roof.

It may be mentioned that India lost three wickets in the first 10 overs, however, high hopes are still on Virat Kohli.

Earlier today, Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the final clash for the world cup trophy.