Biryani Saves Life: Kolkata police offers biryani to prevent suicide attempt

Guwahati, Jan 24: In a bizarre incident, the Kolkata police found themselves in an unusual situation when they had to lure a man with biryani after he climbed a bridge with the intention of ending his life.

According to reports, the man wanted to take the extreme step due to severe emotional stress, financial constraints and many other factors.

The incident created chaos in one of the busiest streets in Kolkata, leading to traffic congestion.

The police tried various efforts to stop the man, but lastly, a packet of biryani and a job offer compelled the man to cancel his plan and come down safely.





STORY | Kolkata man climbs down bridge after police lure him with job, biryani



READ: https://t.co/H6STQs1Qw3



VIDEO:



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/R7w4zslvvc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2024



