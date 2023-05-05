Bilawal Bhutto becomes 1st Pak Foreign Min to Visit India in 12 yrs

Guwahati, May 5: Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Goa on Thursday to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), becoming the first senior leader from the neighbouring country to visit India in almost 12 years.

The Pakistan foreign minister was received at the airport in Goa by JP Singh, the joint secretary heading the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division at the external affairs ministry.

In 2011, Pakistan's the then foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar visited India and held talks with her the then counterpart SM Krishna.

The Pakistan foreign minister's visit to India is the first such trip from Islamabad since 2011 as Khar visited New Delhi that year. She is currently serving as the minister of state for foreign affairs.

In May 2014, former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited India to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.