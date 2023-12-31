Bihar: Pond disappears overnight in Darbhanga, replaced by hut

Guwahati, Dec 31: In a shocking turn of events, a pond in Darbhanga, Bihar, disappeared overnight due to alleged encroachment by land mafias.

As per reports, the pond was filled with soil and the signs of its existence were completely destroyed.

The pond named 'Neem Pokhar’ situated in the Kadirabad area under Vishwavidyalaya Police Station is a government pond used by villagers for breeding fish and other purposes.

Despite locals alerting authorities about suspicious soil-filling activities, the police arrived only after the pond had been completely filled, highlighting the audacity of land mafias in encroaching on both land and water bodies with apparent impunity.