Bihar in turmoil again: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath as CM with BJP’s support

Guwahati, Jan 27: Amidst mounting uncertainty within the JD (U)-RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar, there are strong indications in political circles that Nitish Kumar might align with the NDA.

Reports stated that the swearing-in ceremony for the Bihar CM, backed by the BJP, is in the advanced stages of planning. According to reports, Sushil Kumar Modi is set to take the oath as the deputy CM.

The reports further disclosed that the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to occur on Sunday.

As discussions around a growing divide continue, the RJD and JD(U) conducted separate meetings on Thursday. Simultaneously, the BJP state president, Samrat Choudhury, departed for Delhi to engage in discussions with senior BJP leaders. Former BJP deputy chief minister Renu Devi accompanied him during the visit.

Despite the RJD downplaying the possibility, and the Congress maintaining silence, INDIA bloc parties are preparing for the potential impact of losing one of their prominent leaders if Nitish Kumar decides to switch alliances. If Nitish crosses over, it would mark his fourth switch in allegiance.

According to statements from three state leaders within the BJP, the potential crossover of Nitish Kumar is viewed as a “win-win” scenario. They believe it would not only uplift the morale of the BJP but also strategically weaken the INDIA bloc on the national stage.

Within the Bihar Assembly comprising 243 members, the RJD holds the highest number with 79 MLAs, closely trailed by the BJP with 78. The JD (U) has 45 representatives, while the Congress has 19. Other notable parties include the CPI (M-L) with 12 seats, two each for the CPI (M) and CPI, four seats for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and one each for the AIMIM and an Independent legislator.