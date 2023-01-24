Bihar: Elderly man brutally assaulted by police constable

Guwahati, Jan 24: In a horrifying video from Bihar two female police constable can be seen abusing an elderly man in broad daylight. The two women police brutally bashed the elderly man with a baton while he was seen trying to dodge them.

Despite the fact that many people were passing by on the main street, nobody intervened to stop the cops from assaulting the man.

The person getting beaten up has been identified as Nawal Kishor Pandey, a resident of Barhuli village, who is a private school teacher.

According to reports his only mistake was that he took some time to get up after falling down in the middle of the road while cycling. Notably, after investigating the matter the police personnel have been debarred from duty for 3 months.





