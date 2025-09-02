Bihar cabinet approves 49 key proposals, providing relief to contract, PR workers

Patna, Sep 2: The Bihar government on Tuesday cleared 49 proposals across administrative, social, and economic sectors, bringing big relief for contract workers and Panchayati Raj staff.

The decision was taken at an important meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which was held at the central hall of the secretariat.

The Nitish Kumar government has given a hike to Gram Kachhari Secretaries from Rs 6,000 to Rs 9,000, a move seen as strengthening the Panchayati Raj system.

The duty allowance for members of the Bihar Home Guard Corps has been increased, apart from technical assistants and accountant-cum-IT assistants.

The technical assistants had earlier received Rs 27,000 and will now receive Rs 40,000 per month.

Accountant-cum-IT Assistants earlier had a Rs 20,000 honorarium, and after the cabinet approval, they will now receive Rs 30,000 per month.

The new honorarium will come into effect from July 1, directly benefiting thousands of contractual workers who have been pressing for a hike for years.

The cabinet also approved new recruitments in multiple departments, with a focus on generating employment for the youth.

These include teacher appointments in the Education Department and fresh recruitments in the Art and Culture Department.

Officials said the twin objectives are to reduce unemployment and strengthen education and cultural infrastructure across the state.

Other proposals include approval of schemes for various departments, development of infrastructure, new projects for urban and rural areas and amendments in service conditions.

These decisions taken by the state government are also being seen as a strategy to serve the public interest

In the next few days, notifications will be issued by the concerned departments in the direction of implementing these proposals.

In the election year, the Nitish government has announced a slew of decisions aimed at youth, grassroots workers, and employees associated with education and other sectors.

The latest cabinet decisions are being seen as part of the government’s broader strategy to woo key sections of society, particularly rural workers, contractual employees, and youth seeking jobs.

