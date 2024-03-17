Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav arrested in snake venom case

Guwahati, Mar 17: Youtuber Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida Police in connection with an investigation into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party.

According to reports, Elvish will be produced before the court today.



The arrest comes after the forensic reports of samples that were taken during an alleged rave party last year in Noida confirmed that they were snake venom of Cobra and Krait snake species.



It may be mentioned that last year, the Noida police, based on a complaint filed by the People for Animals (PFA) organisation, raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people.



The PFA, in its FIR, accused Elvish of organising rave parties in which they also invited people from outside India and arranged poisonous snakes.

