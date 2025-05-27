Biennial elections to two RS seats from Assam on June 19

Guwahati, May 27: Biennial elections to two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam will take place on June 19, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday. The tenure of Rajya Sabha members Mission Ranjan Das (BJP) and Birendra Prasad Baishya (AGP) will end on June 14.

As per the schedule announced by the ECI, notification for the elections will be issued on June 2. The last date for filing nominations is June 9. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on June 10. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 12.

Polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on June 19. Counting of votes will be done at 5 pm on the same day.

“Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers shall be taken to ensure free and fair election,” the ECI stated.

- By Staff Reporter