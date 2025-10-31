‘Bharat strikes fearlessly; this is Sardar Patel’s India,’ says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation at the Statue of Unity on the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, said that during 'Operation Sindoor', the entire world saw that if anyone dares to raise an eye towards India, 'Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai (India enters the enemy's territory to strike back at them with force)'.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, PM Modi drew parallels between India’s first Home Minister Sardar Patel’s vision of a united India and the government’s efforts to uphold the same ideals.

While speaking at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Friday, PM Modi said, "After 2014, the country once again witnessed the iron will and inspirational strength of Sardar Patel. Today, Kashmir has completely integrated with the mainstream, breaking free from the shackles of Article 370.

"Today, even Pakistan and the masters of terrorism have realised the true strength of India. During 'Operation Sindoor', the entire world saw that if anyone dares to raise an eye towards India, Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai. Every time, India’s response is bigger and more decisive than before. This is a message to our enemies: This is the India of Sardar Patel, a nation that never compromises on its security or dignity."

PM Modi took a strong dig at the Congress, accusing it of abandoning Sardar Patel’s vision.

“Sardar Patel gave top priority to sovereignty. Unfortunately, in the years following his death, the governments of that time lacked the same seriousness toward protecting the nation’s sovereignty," he claimed.

"Mistakes in handling Kashmir, the rise of Naxalism, and unrest in the Northeast were all consequences of that weakness,” he said.

He added that late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru prevented Sardar Patel’s vision for Kashmir’s full integration from being realised.

“Kashmir was divided with a separate constitution and a separate flag. The country burned for decades because of the Congress’ mistakes. Their weak policies allowed part of Kashmir to fall under Pakistan’s illegal occupation. Pakistan used that opportunity to fuel terrorism and violence. Congress forgot Sardar Saheb’s vision, but we did not,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting recent achievements in national security, PM Modi emphasised that his government has demonstrated India’s resolve both at the borders and within.

“Today, infiltrators are the biggest threat to our unity and security. For decades, foreign infiltrators entered our land, consumed our resources, and disturbed our demographic balance. Earlier governments ignored the issue for vote-bank politics. But for the first time, India is taking a firm and decisive stand to protect its integrity,” he said.

Referring to his recent Demography Mission announcement, PM Modi criticised those opposing the government’s efforts to tackle infiltration.

“Some people are putting their self-interest above the nation. They are fighting political battles to secure rights for infiltrators. Such politics weakens the very foundation of unity that Sardar Patel built,” he said.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to India’s police and security forces, noting that the government has restored their honour by recognising their sacrifices.

“It is our government that established the National Police Memorial and honoured our martyrs. Standing before Sardar Patel, I salute all members of our police forces who have served and continue to serve with courage and dedication. By removing traces of colonial mentality and honouring our protectors, we are strengthening the spirit of national pride,” he said.

PM Modi underlined that India’s unity is not just political but deeply rooted in its culture.

“The first pillar of unity is cultural unity. It is India’s culture that has kept us together for thousands of years, regardless of political situations. Our 12 Jyotirlingas, Shaktipeeths, the Char Dham, and our countless pilgrimages are the spiritual energies that make India a vibrant and united nation,” he said.

He cited the Saurashtra Tamil Sangam and Kashi Tamil Sangam initiatives as examples of how the government is connecting different regions through shared heritage.

“Through these cultural exchanges, we are reviving ancient bonds that strengthen our national fabric. Similarly, International Yoga Day has given a new global identity to India’s spiritual heritage. Yoga is now a bridge connecting people across the world,” PM Modi said.

Before his address, the Prime Minister offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity — the world’s tallest statue — and administered the Ekta Diwas pledge to the gathering, reaffirming India’s commitment to unity, integrity, and security.

