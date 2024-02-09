Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and MS Swaminathan
Guwahati, Feb 9: Former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao Garu, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan are to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi shared the news via the microblogging site ‘X’ on Friday.
It may be mentioned that earlier this month PM Modi announced that BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani would be conferred the Bharat Ratna.
Next Story