Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS

New Delhi, July 11: A seemingly simple remark by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has set the political grapevine abuzz, igniting speculation and political commentary. Bhagwat’s comment — that leaders should step aside at 75 — has drawn sharp responses from Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), who see it as a veiled message aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and as a possible sign of tension between the RSS and the BJP.

Speaking at a book release event in Nagpur on Wednesday dedicated to late RSS ideologue Moropant Pingle, Bhagwat said, “When you turn 75, it means you should stop now and make way for others.”

The statement, while general in tone, instantly drew attention due to the timing, as both Bhagwat and Prime Minister Modi will turn 75 in September, just six days apart.

The Congress wasted no time in seizing the opportunity. Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said Bhagwat’s statement brought “good news,” adding that it could mark the beginning of the end of the PM Modi era.

"Yesterday Mohan Bhagwat gave good news. He is not usually known for giving good news, but he did yesterday," said Khera.

"He said that after turning 75, a person should give someone else a chance. Why is it good news? Because Mohan Bhagwat will turn 75 on September 11 and PM Modi will follow on September 17."

Khera further speculated on PM Modi’s alternative career path had he not entered politics.

“I often wonder — if PM Narendra Modi wasn't in politics, where would he have been? I think he would have ended up in Bollywood. Thankfully, Bollywood was saved, but unfortunately, the country was not,” he said, criticising PM Modi’s leadership over the past 11 years.

He added, "The state of the Constitution, the democratic institutions — this duo is responsible. Their departure will be a moment of relief for the soul of India. A wave of joy swept across the country yesterday when Bhagwat's statement came out. People should celebrate because better days may lie ahead.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi echoed similar sentiments, pointing to the BJP’s own precedent on retirement age.

“In 2014, when the BJP came to power, they made it a rule that anyone above 75 would shift to a guiding role. Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were moved to the 'Margdarshak Mandal'. Now the same principle should apply to everyone, including PM Modi and Bhagwat,” she told IANS.

Chaturvedi added, “There seems to be a contradiction now clearly visible between the BJP and RSS. It appears Bhagwat is reminding everyone that what applies to others also applies to oneself. This message seems targeted, perhaps subtly hinting at PM Modi.”

Meanwhile soon after the RSS chief's remark, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh joined in with a sarcastic social media post. Referring to PM Modi’s return from a five-nation tour — his longest diplomatic outing — Ramesh wrote, “Poor award-jeevi Prime Minister! What a homecoming — reminded by the RSS chief upon return that he will turn 75 on September 17.”

Ramesh added, “But the Prime Minister can also remind Bhagwat that he, too, turns 75 on September 11. One arrow, two targets.”

Neither PM Modi nor any official BJP spokesperson has responded to Bhagwat’s statement or the subsequent political interpretations.

However, in May 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified that there is no retirement clause in the BJP’s constitution.

“Modi ji will continue to lead till 2029. There’s no truth in retirement rumours. The INDIA Bloc won’t win the upcoming elections with lies,” he had said.

--IANS



