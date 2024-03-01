Bengaluru: Explosion in cafe leaves five injured, probe underway

Guwahati, Mar 1: As many as five people sustained injuries following a blast at a cafe in Bengaluru's Indiranagar locality on Friday.

According to reports, the incident unfolded at the Rameshwaram Café and it is suspected that the blast might have occurred due to an LPG cylinder blast.



Following the incident, the police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) sleuths immediately reached the scene and sealed the area.



Furthermore, fire personnel also reached the spot, as the blast at the café led to a blaze.



The explosion took place at around 1.15 p.m., when a large number of people had gathered at the hotel for lunch.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.