Bengaluru cop accused of harassment; audio, chats surface

Bengaluru, March 25: An incident of Bengaluru Police Inspector allegedly harassing a woman history sheeter and forcing her to entertain him has come to light on Wednesday. In an embarrassment to the police department, the purported audio clips and messages containing the conversation went viral on social media.

Papanna, attached to the Konanakunte police station in Bengaluru, is the accused inspector. The victim has submitted a complaint to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and urged action against the cop.

The victim has alleged that complaints against the accused Inspector to the police were of no use. "The accused cop claims that his wife is a close relative of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and no one can harm him in any way. The police had initiated action against me recently, and they are not taking any action against the accused cop, even as all evidence is submitted," she stated.

“Police Inspector Papanna is harassing me. He sends vulgar messages on WhatsApp. He says that he loves me and calls me ‘very sexy’. These are just a few examples -- he has sent many more such messages.”

"In 2016, the accused inspector had called me for an inquiry and asked for my number. When a cop asks for my contact number, I will have to provide it. He started sending good morning and good night messages. I showed the messages to my husband, and he advised me not to reply. In February 2017, he even started sending sleazy messages. After this, when I went to file a complaint with the DCP, I got a threat call from his side," she stated.

"They threaten my husband that our children will be killed. For three months, Papanna has been calling me frequently and harassing me. He says he will come to my house and prepare chicken, and will also feed me. The cop asks me to treat him like a friend. The cop openly says his wife is a relative of CM Siddaramaiah, and nothing can be done to him. He was suspended twice, but he immediately took charge, and he is all set to get a promotion and become an assistant commissioner of police. He will be in power," he stated.

"He should be punished. If he is suspended, he will get it revoked. He will continue to exploit women. There are a large number of women victims. I am an MBA graduate, and American University has awarded me Phd. I was feeling disgusted with the messages of cops," she wrote in the complaint.

The woman, a rowdy sheeter in Basavanagudi police station, was recently arrested by Bengaluru Police under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, 2000 (KCOCA) in connection with a kidnap case of a high-profile real estate businessman. The police stated that she is facing about 10 cases in various police stations across Bengaluru.

--IANS



