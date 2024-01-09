Bengaluru CEO murders son, arrested while attempting to flee with body in suitcase 

Guwahati, Jan 9: In a disturbing event, Suchana Seth, a 39-year-old CEO of Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, was arrested in Karnataka’s Chitradurga on Monday. She was found with her four-year-old son’s body in a bag, having allegedly committed the murder in Goa before travelling to Karnataka.

Although the motive for the heinous crime remains undisclosed, the police are of the opinion that the CEO's strained relationship with her husband, Venkat Raman, can be a potential factor behind the tragic incident. As informed by North Goa’s Superintendent of Police, Nidhin Valsan, Suchana’s divorce proceedings with her husband are in the final stage.

During questioning, Suchana revealed to the police that her marital relationship was tense, and she expressed dissatisfaction, particularly related to a court order. The specifics of the court order and how it contributed to her discontent are yet to be fully disclosed.

The police further added that the security cameras at the hotel are being checked and that the forensic team is collecting evidence for further investigations.

The sequence of events unfolded when the apartment staff discovered traces of blood in the room where Suchana Dalal had checked out just the day before. This unexpected discovery prompted further investigation into the circumstances surrounding her departure.

The staff informed the Goa police, who tracked down the taxi in which she was travelling and asked the driver to speak to her. On being asked about her son, she claimed to have left him with a friend of hers and gave an address, which turned out to be fake.

The police then called the driver again and asked him to divert the cab to the nearest police station in Chitradurga. The driver followed the instructions, following which the Chitradurga police arrested Suchana Seth and found the body of her son in her travelling bag. She was then taken back to Goa for further questioning.

Police have informed about the incident to Suchana’s husband who is currently in Jakarta, Indonesia.