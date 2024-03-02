Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Accused who planted IED bomb identified on CCTV

Guwahati, Mar 2: Following an explosion at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday afternoon, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, confirmed that the explosion was caused by an IED and that a person placed a bag containing the device inside the café.

According to reports, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of senior police officers on Saturday afternoon in connection with the blast incident.



It may be mentioned that at least 10 people sustained injuries following the blast that occurred at the café. Initially, it was suspected that the explosion was triggered by a cylinder blast.



However, CCTV footage of the restaurant showed a different story.



According to the police, a person aged around 28 to 30 took a coupon for Rava Idli at the food joint but left the place without eating. The accused left his bag, which allegedly had the IED.



Further investigation is underway.

