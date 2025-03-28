Bengali Hindus question CM Mamata Banerjee in UK, says Amit Malviya

New Delhi, March 28: The BJP on Friday said the Bengali Hindus raised questions before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her lecture at Kellogg College in London. In a post on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said Bengali Hindus confronted CM Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College, raising angry slogans "calling her out for the rape and murder of the woman doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption." He said those were "just a few posters that were held up to Mamata Banerjee".

"She is a disgrace to West Bengal. The Hindu Bengali diaspora wants her out as the Chief Minister for destroying Bengal’s legacy and putting them through such ignominy," Malviya's post reads. During her address at the Kellogg College, Oxford University in London, on Thursday, CM Mamata Banerjee was interrupted suddenly by a group of protesting students and others who tried to disrupt her speech and embarrass her by raising issues. They held up posters and raised several questions. Amid the interruptions, someone in the audience raised a question about the condition of Hindus in Bengal. The person said, "Mamata ji, anyone for Hindus?

To this, she replied: "I am for all, Hindus and Muslims". She also had to face "Go back" slogans from a section of the audience. BJP Leader Malviya said in his post, "The usually belligerent Mamata Banerjee, ensconced in the protection of the West Bengal Police, was a meek shadow of herself at Kellogg College when angry Hindu Bengalis confronted her with slogans condemning her for the genocide of Hindus and the numerous cases of rape and murder of women, including those at RG Kar and Sandeshkhali."

He said that if the 2026 election in West Bengal were to be free and fair, she would be voted out. "The misuse of state machinery, particularly the police, who double up as TMC cadres, must be curtailed, and she will surrender like any weak dictator," he said. Earlier, the Students Federation of India-UK, in its post on X, said that its activists held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford, against CM Mamata Banerjee's speech. "We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to peacefully express our opinions, the police were called," SFI-UK said, adding that they have "questioned' the college administration on its justifications "for platforming a rape apologist, who has consistently put profits before people".