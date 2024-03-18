Bengal Raj Bhavan starts new portal to address grievances of voters

Kolkata, March 18: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, on Monday, announced the launch of a new portal at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata for directly interacting with the common voters in the state and addressing their grievances ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Governor, the portal will have a dedicated email, through which any voter in the state will be able to directly register their grievances.

The email is '[email protected].' Besides registering their complaints through this email, the voters will also give necessary suggestions if they wish to, as per the statement.

According to Raj Bhavan insiders, based on the merits of the suggestions the Governor might take necessary action or direct the state government to act on the suggestion. A nodal officer has also been appointed for the purpose of monitoring the complaints and suggestions received.

On March 17, that is the date the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for polling and counting, the Governor issued a strong warning against the recurrence of poll-related violence for which the state has become infamous over the years.

He also said that he will hit the streets at 6 a.m. since the first phase of polling and be available with the people. “The political 'holi' with human blood that happened in the panchayat elections last year should not be allowed anymore," Governor Bose said.