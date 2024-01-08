Bengal Minister files FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya over social media post

Kolkata, Jan 8: West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has filed an FIR against the BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over a social media post in which he linked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with last week's attack on ED officials and CAPF personnel in North 24 Parganas district.

In a post on X on Sunday, Malviya had said: "ED has issued a look out for Sheikh Shahjahan, the dreaded criminal and one of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek’s trusted henchman. He is wanted for, among other crimes, in the massive Ration Scam (in which food supplies meant for the poorest of the poor in Bengal was sold in open market for over a decade).

"West Bengal Governor has ordered WB DGP to immediately arrest Sheikh Shahjahan and investigate his links with terror organisations. But Shahjahan, who claimed to be don of Sandeshkhali, is absconding. This wouldn’t have been possible without the patronage of Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of West Bengal."

On Sunday night, Bhattacharya, who is the minister of state for finance (independent charge), filed the FIR at Nimta Police Station in North 24 Parganas against Malviya.

She filed the FIR, a copy of which is available with IANS, not as a state minister but as an elected legislator from Dum Dum (North) constituency in North 24 Parganas.

In her FIR, Bhattacharya claimed that such comments against an elected public representative in the highest position in the state administration is totally unacceptable and an attempt to malign that chair.

She also described the comments by Malviya as criminal in nature.

In the FIR, she also referred to Malviya's comments in the social post accusing the Chief Minister of having a track record of shielding criminals.

“She has a track record of shielding criminals. Soon after the Bogtui massacre, Mamata Banerjee drove around with accused Anubrota Mondal in her official car. There is no doubt that Sheikh Sajahan, wherever he is, is under her protection. But just like she couldn’t save Anubrota, she won’t be able to save Sajahan too. Her blood soaked empire, built on crime, is crumbling…” Malviya had said in his X post.