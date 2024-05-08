‘Be a loser’, Doctor’s epic reply to troll calling non-smokers ‘losers’

Guwahati, May 8: A recent exchange on microblogging platform X has ignited a wave of support for a medical professional who responded to a troll for calling out non-smokers as “losers”.

The incident began when an X user wrote, “Hey smokers and losers (non-smokers) wyd?” while posting a picture of an individual holding a cigarette and a cup of tea.





The youngest patient I've sent for a triple bypass surgery was a 23y old girl smoker. #HeartAttack #MedTwitter

Be a loser (as per this lady) and live healthy. https://t.co/TsJI8qFrWG — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) May 6, 2024





In a swift rebuttal, Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy, whose X bio identifies him as the Head of the Department for Interventional Cardiology at Kauvery Hospital in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, shared an example about a young patient and the consequences of smoking on his 23-year-old patient, who required triple bypass surgery due to smoking-related health issues. His tweet shed light on the severity of the situation and the importance of prioritising health. Moreover, responding to inquiries from concerned users, Dr. Krishnamurthy revealed that the patient had likely been smoking since adolescence.

The doctor's response resonated deeply with X users, prompting reactions from several users.

A user wrote, “I never understood why people smoke?” another user commented, “Guys chill! Its all engagement.” A third user wrote, “Tag your parents and let them judge if you are a loser or not. Quit it before life quits on you,” in the comment.

“I came out of my smoking habits after several years of struggle. I can feel the positive things in my health after that decision. People who smoke! you have nothing to be proud of,” added another user.