B’desh mission in Agartala suspends operations following breach of security

Agartala, Dec. 4: All consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala will remain suspended until further notice, an official of the Bangladesh Mission said on Tuesday.

The step is taken for a breach of security, according to officials.

The announcement was made a day after the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission’s premises were breached by a group of people leading protests against the arrest of a Hindu monk, Chinmoy Krishna Das, in the neighbouring country.

"Given the security situation, all visa and consular services at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala, will remain suspended until further notice. This comes into effect immediately," said Md Al-Ameen, the First Secretary to the Bangladesh Mission.

Additionally, the police registered a suo motu case and arrested seven individuals for their alleged involvement in the incident. Further, action was taken against four policemen for dereliction of duty, said West Tripura SP Kiran Kumar K.

Three sub-inspectors were suspended, while a deputy superintendent of police was 'closed' and asked to report to the police headquarters.

Government of India on Monday described as "deeply regrettable" the incident of breach of the premises of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala bordering Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances and that the Government is beefing up security at the Bangladesh missions in India following the incident.

