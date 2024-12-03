B'desh condemns attack on Assistant High Commission in Agartala; terms it ‘pre-planned’

Agartala, Dec 3: The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed “deep resentment” over what it termed “violent demonstrations” at its Assistant High Commission in Agartala, calling it a “pre-planned” attack.

In a strongly worded statement released on Monday, the Ministry accused protesters of vandalism and “desecration” of the Bangladesh national flag.

"The accounts received conclusively attest that the protesters were allowed to aggress into the premises, by breaking barriers down the main gate of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in a pre-planned manner," the statement said.

The Ministry further alleged inaction by law enforcement authorities, claiming that the protestors vandalised the flagpole, damaged properties, and desecrated the national flag in the presence of police officers.

"Regrettably, the local police persons present in charge of protecting the premises were found not to be active in containing the situation from the beginning," it noted.

Highlighting the host country’s obligation to protect diplomatic missions under international conventions, the Ministry urged the Indian government to take swift action to prevent future incidents.

The statement from Bangladesh Foreign Ministry came just hours after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement expressing regret over the incident and reiterated that diplomatic properties should not be targeted under any circumstances.

“Government is taking actions to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country," the MEA said.

On Tuesday, the Tripura Police have suspended three Sub-Inspectors and moved a Deputy Superintendent of Police to Police Headquarters for alleged negligence. Seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The unrest unfolded earlier on December 2, when around 100 protesters, reportedly from right-wing groups, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), breached the compound of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala.





AT Photo: Bangladesh Assistant High Commission Office in Agartala

Witnesses claimed the protesters pulled down the Bangladesh flag amid loud slogans, sparking condemnation from multiple quarters.

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the removal of the flag but denied reports of vandalism inside the compound.

Meanwhile, a VHP leader justified the protest, calling for India to intervene and ensure the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, citing recent unrest in the neighbouring country.

The incident has escalated tensions between the two nations and ignited a broader debate on regional minority rights. Authorities are on high alert as the situation continues to unfold.