Bankey Bihari temple in UP asks devotees to follow Covid protocols

Mathura, Dec 26: The management of Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan has asked devotees to follow all the Covid protocols and wear masks while visiting the temple.

Those suffering from fever, cold, cough, asthma and allergies have been advised to avoid visiting the temple in view of new cases.

Manish Sharma, manager of the Shri Banke Bihari temple, said, “Covid cases are being reported in several states and it is the responsibility of all to curb the spread.

"Devotees coming to the temple for 'darshan' should wear masks and ensure compliance with guidelines of the health department and advisory issued by it. An appeal has also been made not to bring elderly people above 60 years of age, children and sick devotees for 'darshan'.”

The temple management appealed to the devotees to get tested immediately if symptoms of Covid appear.

“At the time of new year, the number of people visiting the temple increases. Necessary efforts are being made along the local administration and police to check overcrowding. Those reaching the temple should not overstay,” Sharma said.